MILWAUKEE — Two-time All-Star right-hander Julio Teheran, who hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2021, has agreed to terms on a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Teheran's agent, Gene Mato, confirmed Tuesday that Teheran had agreed to a major league deal with the Brewers, pending a Wednesday physical. The New York Post first reported the deal.

The move comes a day after Teheran opted out of a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.

The Brewers needed to find reinforcements for their starting rotation with two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley, Eric Lauer and Aaron Ashby on the injured list with shoulder issues. Ashby hasn't pitched at all this year and might not be available at any point this season.

The 32-year-old Teheran was an All-Star with the Atlanta Braves in 2014 and 2016, but hasn't pitched in the majors since appearing in one game with the Detroit Tigers in 2021. Teheran went 4-2 with a 5.63 ERA in eight starts this season with the Padres' Triple-A affiliate in El Paso, Texas.

He owns a 78-77 career record with a 3.80 ERA in 240 appearances for Atlanta (2011-19), the Los Angeles Angels (2020) and Detroit (2021).

