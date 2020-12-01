NEWARK, N.J. — Jared Rhoden had a career-high 26 points plus 10 rebounds as Seton Hall rolled past Iona 86-64 on Monday night.
Rhoden shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.
Sandro Mamukelashvili had 18 points and seven rebounds for Seton Hall (1-1). Myles Cale added 15 points. Tyrese Samuel had 12 points.
Isaiah Ross had 23 points for the Gaels (0-1). Nelly Joseph added 13 points. Berrick JeanLouis had three blocks.
