Rhode Island gives the appearance of a state where the coronavirus is a fire raging, the average number of daily infections more than quadrupling since the start of this month.

The reality is more complicated and encouraging, as state health workers have tested more residents per capita in Rhode Island than in any other state, leading them to discover many infections that might have gone overlooked elsewhere.

Extensive testing is an essential tool, experts say, as states contemplate restarting public life, and search for ways to keep a handle on the virus’ path and signs of new outbreaks. Five percent of Rhode Island’s residents have undergone a test, compared with about 1% of people in such states as Texas and Georgia, where reopening efforts are taking shape.

“Rhode Island is shining a light into the dark in a way that very few other states are doing,” said Mark Lurie, a Brown University professor of epidemiology. Rhode Island has been conducting an average of 283 tests per 100,000 residents a day, compared with 79 tests per 100,000 people in the United States overall.

To be sure, Rhode Island’s relatively small population — just over 1 million people — makes it easier to carry out testing on a high percentage of residents, but the state’s focus has grown intense.

“All I hear is testing, testing, testing,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, who is director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute and is helping Rhode Island’s government. “The bottom line is that there is no magic formula and the federal government is too often absent. But there are common lessons from states that have done a good job.”

On Monday, Gov. Gina Raimondo said that she intends in two weeks to begin the painstaking process of reopening the state’s economy, depending on how the situation looks in the coming days. “It’s not going to be a flick of the switch,” she said, cautioning that an uptick in hospitalizations could force her to delay. “It’s going to be slow, pinpointed, gradual.”

And all decisions going forward, Raimondo said, will rest on a foundation of testing and more testing, and tracing infections.

For the moment Rhode Island, the nation’s smallest state, walks an uncertain path. The mayors of its densely packed and polyglot cities speak of rising rates of infection. Last week, health officials announced that workers at a Taylor Farms New England plant, which packs salads and produce for supermarkets in North Kingstown, had tested positive for the virus. By Sunday, 133 cases had been reported in connection with the facility.

Statewide, hospitalizations appear to have peaked a week ago at 277, and have dropped slightly.

Virus deaths reached a daily peak of 19 in Rhode Island earlier this month, according to a New York Times tally, and fell to as low as five on one day last week. By Monday, 7,708 people in Rhode Island were reported to have tested positive for the virus and 233 people had died.

Raimondo and other officials have taken pains to make clear that the first months back will not resemble anything like pre-virus life. Retail stores could open for pickup of preordered items; restaurants with outdoor seating might soon be allowed to experiment. Each decision will entail a speculative, precarious calculus as the state tries to avoid new outbreaks. “We’re about to enter a whole new era of work,” she said.