BERLIN — A rhino at a zoo in Austria attacked and killed a zookeeper Tuesday morning and seriously injured another, police said.
The fatal attack happened at the Hellbrunn zoo in the western Austrian city of Salzburg.
Salzburg police said in a statement that during routine work in the rhino enclosure, a 33-year-old animal keeper was attacked by the animal ''for reasons that are still unknown.''
''The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident,'' police said.
While trying to scare the animal away, another keeper, a 34-year-old man, was also attacked by the same rhino and seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital.
The zoo said it would remain closed on Tuesday.
