RFK Jr.'s MAHA report raises concerns about vaccines, American foods and prescription drugs

WASHINGTON — A government report released on Thursday covering wide swaths of American health and wellness reflects some of the most contentious views on vaccines, the nation's food supply, pesticides and prescription drugs held by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The much-anticipated ''Make America Healthy Again'' report calls for increased scrutiny of the childhood vaccine schedule, a review of the pesticides sprayed on American crops and a description of the nation's children as overmedicated and undernourished.
While it does not have the force of a law or official policy, the 69-page report will be used over the next 100 days for the MAHA commission to fashion a plan that can be implemented during the remainder of President Donald Trump's term, Kennedy said in a call with reporters. He refused to provide details about who authored the report.
''We will save lives by addressing this chronic disease epidemic head on, we're going to save a lot more money in the long run — and even in the short run,'' Kennedy said.
Increased scrutiny of childhood vaccines — credited with saving millions of people from deadly diseases — figures prominently in the report. It poses questions over the necessity of school mandates that require children to get vaccinated for admittance and suggestions that vaccines should undergo more clinical trials, including with placebos.
Kennedy, a long-time vaccine critic who previously led a nonprofit that has made false claims about the shots, has continued to raise doubts about the safety of inoculations even as a measles outbreak has sickened more than 1,000 Americans. This week, Kennedy's health department moved to limit U.S. access to COVID-19 shots.
Other contentious parts of the report are creating factions within the Trump administration's MAHA commission, even as it strained to appease opposing forces within the politically diverse coalition that Trump and Kennedy have fostered.
The report makes dozens of references to dietary guidelines and standards in Europe but Environmental Protection Agency head Lee Zeldin promised it would not yield more rigorous regulations. Instead, he described a system where companies will be encouraged to comply when presented with new ''gold-standard science.''