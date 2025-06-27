RFK Jr.'s made promises about vaccines. Here's what he's done as health secretary

During his Senate confirmation hearings, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested he wouldn't undermine vaccines.
''I am not going to go into HHS and impose my preordained opinions on anybody at HHS," he said. "I'm going to empower the scientists at HHS to do their job and make sure that we have good science that is evidence based.''
He also said he wouldn't halt congressionally mandated funding for vaccination programs, nor impose conditions that would force local, state or global entities to limit access to vaccines or vaccine promotion.
''I'm not going to substitute my judgment for science,'' he said.
Yet the Department of Health and Human Services under Kennedy has taken unprecedented steps to change how vaccines are evaluated, approved and recommended — sometimes in ways that run counter to established scientific consensus.
Here's a look at what Kennedy has said and done since becoming the nation's top health official on Feb. 13.
Kennedy and the childhood vaccine schedule
Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician who was unsettled about Kennedy's antivaccine work, said Kennedy pledged to him that he wouldn't change existing vaccine recommendations.