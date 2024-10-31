RFK Jr. wants federal health data so he can show vaccines are unsafe, Trump transition co-chair says

''Removing vaccines from the market would lead to severe health consequences for America," said Sharfstein, a former deputy commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "We go about our daily lives in the United States not worrying about a lot of preventable diseases like measles because of the protection that the vaccines provide. But if there were to be a systematic effort to use the tools of the federal government to undermine vaccination, children won't be safe. Full stop.''