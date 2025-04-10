RFK Jr. says HHS will determine the cause of autism by September

WASHINGTON — The nation's top health agency will undertake a ''massive testing and research effort'' to determine the cause of autism, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Thursday.
Kennedy, a longtime vaccine critic who has pushed a discredited theory that routine childhood shots cause the developmental disability, said the effort will be completed by September and involve hundreds of scientists. He shared the plans with President Donald Trump during a televised Cabinet meeting.
Trump suggested that vaccines could be to blame for autism rates, although decades of research have concluded there is no link between the two.
''There's got to be something artificial out there that's doing this,'' Trump told Kennedy. ''If you can come up with that answer, where you stop taking something, eating something, or maybe it's a shot. But something's causing it."
Autism is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. It presents with a wide range of symptoms that can include delays in language, learning, and social or emotional skills.
There's scientific consensus that childhood vaccines don't cause autism. Leading autism advocacy groups, including Autism Speaks, agree.
Research, including studies of twins, shows genes play a large role. No single environmental factor has been deemed a culprit. The National Institutes of Health, which already spends more than $300 million yearly researching autism, lists some possible risk factors such as prenatal exposure to pesticides or air pollution, extreme prematurity or low birth weight, certain maternal health problems or parents conceiving at an older age.
Trump and Kennedy have both expressed concerns about rising autism diagnoses rates.