RFK Jr. promoted a food company he says will make Americans healthy. Their meals are ultraprocessed

WASHINGTON — Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday praised a company that makes $7-a-pop meals that are delivered directly to the homes of Medicaid and Medicare enrollees.
He even thanked Mom's Meals for sending taxpayer-funded meals ''without additives" to the homes of sick or elderly Americans. The spreads include chicken bacon ranch pasta for dinner and French toast sticks with fruit or ham patties.
''This is really one of the solutions for making our country healthy again,'' Kennedy said in the video, posted to his official health secretary account, after he toured the company's Oklahoma facility last week.
But an Associated Press review of Mom's Meals menu, including the ingredients and nutrition labels, shows that the company's offerings are the type of heat-and-eat, ultraprocessed foods that Kennedy routinely criticizes for making people sick.
The meals contain chemical additives that would render them impossible to recreate at home in your kitchen, said Marion Nestle, a nutritionist at New York University and food policy expert, who reviewed the menu for The AP. Many menu items are high in sodium, and some are high in sugar or saturated fats, she said.
''It is perfectly possible to make meals like this with real foods and no ultra-processing additives but every one of the meals I looked at is loaded with such additives,'' Nestle said. ''What's so sad is that they don't have to be this way. Other companies are able to produce much better products, but of course they cost more.''
Mom's Meals do not have the artificial, petroleum dyes that Kennedy has pressured companies to remove from products, she noted.
Mom's Meals' products ''do not include ingredients that are commonly found in ultra-processed foods" such as synthetic food dyes, high fructose corn syrup, certain sweeteners or synthetic preservatives that are banned in Europe, Teresa Roof, a company spokeswoman, said in an email. She did not address the company's use of additives in the foods that make them ultraprocessed.