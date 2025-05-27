RFK Jr. ends covid shot recommendation for healthy children, pregnant women

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Tuesday that his agency would no longer recommend the coronavirus vaccine for healthy pregnant women and healthy children - a rare move that bypasses the traditional system of vaccine recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In a 58-second video posted on X, Kennedy said the vaccine had been removed from the CDC’s immunization schedule for those two groups of people.
“I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that as of today the covid vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” Kennedy said. “Last year the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another covid shot despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children.”
Currently, the CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older receive the coronavirus vaccine annually.
Kennedy, the founder of a prominent anti-vaccine group, has a lengthy history of disparaging vaccines. He has targeted the coronavirus shot in recent years, falsely calling it the “deadliest vaccine ever made.” Kennedy has countered that he is simply seeking good data about vaccines before recommending any vaccines.
Kennedy was flanked in the video by Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary and Jay Bhattacharya, head of the National Institutes of Health.
The social media post did not offer a detailed explanation about the move.
“There’s no evidence healthy kids need it today, and most countries have stopped recommending it for children,” Makary said.