RFK Jr. appeals ruling that knocked him off New York's presidential election ballot

Kennedy began withdrawing his name from the ballot in states where the presidential race is expected to be close, including Maine, where election officials said Wednesday that he met a deadline to withdraw from the ballot in the state. However, Kennedy has asked supporters to continue to back him elsewhere. And his legal team has pressed ahead with arguments that Kennedy is right to keep calling himself a New Yorker, and wasn't trying to trick anyone when he listed a friend's house in a New York City suburb as his home address.