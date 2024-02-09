MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Noah Reynolds' 32 points led Green Bay over Robert Morris 81-76 in overtime on Thursday night.

Reynolds had five rebounds for the Phoenix (16-9, 11-3 Horizon League). Preston Ruedinger scored 16 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Elijah Jones was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Markeese Hastings finished with 25 points for the Colonials (9-15, 5-8). Josh Corbin added 23 points and five assists for Robert Morris. Stephaun Walker also recorded eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

