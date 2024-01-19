FAIRBORN, Ohio — Noah Reynolds' 30 points led Green Bay over Wright State 88-81 on Thursday night.
Reynolds added eight rebounds and eight assists for the Phoenix (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League). Preston Ruedinger scored 18 points while going 7 of 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Foster Wonders was 6 of 7 shooting (5 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.
Trey Calvin led the Raiders (9-10, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Wright State also got 17 points and 12 rebounds from Brandon Noel. In addition, Drey had 11 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
