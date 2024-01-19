FAIRBORN, Ohio — Noah Reynolds' 30 points led Green Bay over Wright State 88-81 on Thursday night.

Reynolds added eight rebounds and eight assists for the Phoenix (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League). Preston Ruedinger scored 18 points while going 7 of 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Foster Wonders was 6 of 7 shooting (5 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

Trey Calvin led the Raiders (9-10, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Wright State also got 17 points and 12 rebounds from Brandon Noel. In addition, Drey had 11 points.

