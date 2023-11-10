GREEN BAY, Wis. — Noah Reynolds' 23 points helped Green Bay defeat Saint Francis (IL) 72-56 on Thursday night.
Reynolds also contributed 10 assists for the Phoenix (1-1). Elijah Jones scored 19 points while going 9 of 9 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Rich Byhre shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
EJ Charles finished with 11 points and six rebounds for the Fighting Saints. Don Joachim added 10 points for Saint Francis (IL). Ben Faatz also had nine points.
NEXT UP
Up next for Green Bay is a matchup Tuesday with Valparaiso on the road.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
