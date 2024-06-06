Bloomington police announced on Thursday a reward for information they hope will lead to the discovery of the remains of a woman who was killed in 2009 allegedly by a man who is on death row in Texas for a double murder.

April Pease was 30 years old and living in a Bloomington homeless shelter when she disappeared on March 16, 2009, according to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court against two people.

One of them is Cedrick Joseph Marks, now 49, the father of one of her children and currently sentenced to death in his native Texas for killing a former girlfriend and her friend in 2019.

Also charged in connection with Pease's death is Kellee Kristine Sorensen, of Lynden, Wash., now 38, who has a hearing scheduled in July to determine her mental capacity to participate in her defense.

Bloomington police pointed out in the announcement of the $2,000 reward that Marks has ties to Clearview, Okla., and the "department strongly feels April's remains are in the Clearview area, and we are seeking any information from the community.

"Several searches have been conducted in around the Clearview area hoping to locate April's remains so she can appropriately be laid to rest and bring healing to her family and friends."

Police said that anyone with information about the case can contact Detective George Harms at 952-563-4689. Any callers can remain anonymous.

While incarcerated in Texas, has written to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office at least three times since 2021 professing his innocence and demanding that the case be dismissed.

"I am NOT guilty ... and have maintained my innocence since the allegation was levied against me," read one letter from September 2021, which was filed in court with the others.

According to the second-degree murder charges:

Bloomington detectives went to Washington state in January 2020, and interviewed Dottie Pease about her daughter. The mother said Marks abused April after she left him.

Marks and Pease were involved in a fierce custody dispute in Washington state, and Pease, who had a drug problem, went to live in a Bloomington women's shelter because she said she was afraid of Marks, a former mixed martial arts fighter who went by the nickname "Spider-Man."

Investigators also spoke to Sorensen, described then as one of his girlfriends. She confessed to helping him find Pease by calling airlines and shelters around the country and posing as her to try and track her down.

With Sorensen's help, Marks showed up at the Bloomington shelter, attacked her outside and forced her and their 4-year-old son into her car. However, Sorensen grabbed the boy and returned him to the shelter. Marks, Sorensen and Pease then headed south on Interstate 35.

Eventually, Marks turned onto a gravel road and stopped beside an abandoned shack, telling Sorensen to stay in the car. He then dragged Pease behind the shack and killed her. Marks told Sorensen he killed Pease and removed her hands and teeth to thwart the body being identified.

In the Texas case, Marks was convicted of killing ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott, and friend Michael Swearingin. The pair disappeared from Scott's Texas home in January 2019. Their bodies were later found in a shallow grave in eastern Oklahoma.











