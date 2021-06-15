Authorities in Hopkins are offering a $1,000 reward in hopes of catching the teenager who groped a woman walking on a sidewalk and then attempted to pull her off a popular trail.

Doorbell surveillance video from about 7 p.m. Thursday shows the suspect on a bicycle first grabbing the woman's buttocks near the intersection of NE. Lake Street and N. Tyler Avenue before continuing to follow her, said Police Sgt. Michael Glassberg.

Once the woman, in her early 30s, was on the nearby Cedar Lake Trail, "he got off his bike and tried to pull her off the trail," Glassberg said.

The woman fought him off, and the suspect fled, the sergeant said.

"The trails are safe," Glassberg said. "They are used a lot."

Glassberg said the suspect was not someone the woman knew.

Police said the suspect was wearing a light blue tie-dyed T-shirt, blue shorts and was riding a mountain-style bike.

The reward is being offered by the Hopkins Crime Prevention Board. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call 911.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482