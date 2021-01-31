A reward is being offered for whoever can help authorities determine who fatally shot a pregnant horse on a western Minnesota pasture.

The gunfire occurred sometime Thursday morning and killed one of several horses on a pasture about 12 miles northeast of Fergus Falls in Friberg Township, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The horse's owner, 63-year-old Oly Ard, called from the property in the 30300 block of County Hwy. 43 to report the shooting, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies arrived and saw that the horse had been shot once and was dead.

"I am offering a reward for any information as to who shot and killed my pregnant mare," Ard wrote in a posting on Facebook. He said the reward would start at $500 and possibly grow thanks to others willing to chip in.

Ard added that the mare was shot in forehead, suggesting to him that it was an intentional act.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 1-218-998-8555.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482