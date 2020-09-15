A man who shot a doctor in the head outside an Edina hospital during an attempted robbery remains at large Tuesday, and police are offering a reward for information leading to his capture.

Police responded to reports of the shooting outside the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital shortly before 9 p.m., according to the city.

A source who saw the police incident report told the Star Tribune that the victim is a doctor who was being robbed and was shot when he resisted.

The doctor was shot in the head but still described the attacker, the source said.

Fairview spokeswoman Aimeé Jordan said he was "in good condition" upon his release from the hospital Monday night.

Police have yet to disclose the man's identity other than to say he is 45 years old and lives in Eagan.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and charging of the man responsible for an attempted robbery and shooting Thursday, Sept. 14, at the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital parking ramp.

Jordan said Fairview officials "are actively gathering all facts to complete a full incident investigation with Edina Police."

She added, "We have increased security presence, patrols and safety escorts throughout the campus."

The shooting occurred near the doctor's car on the second level of a nearby parking ramp, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Police described the gunman as an Asian man in his 30s with a shaved head and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was wearing sweatpants.

According to dispatch audio, the attacker is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 to 160 pounds and had a small silver handgun.

Police released surveillance images of someone who could be the attacker in hopes that someone will recognize him.

A $5,000 reward from the Edina Crime Prevention Fund is being offered for information that leads an arrest and charges, police said Tuesday.

Police have yet to receive any tips about the gunman. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 952-826-1610.

Star Tribune staff writers Ryan Faircloth and Rochelle Olson contributed to this report.