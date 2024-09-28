DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Revolutionary Guard general slain in Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader, Iranian state media report says.
September 28, 2024 at 1:02PM
Netanyahu says Hezbollah leader's killing became an "essential condition" for Israel to achieve its war goals
