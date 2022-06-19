FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gustavo Bou scored a crucial goal in the New England Revolution's 2-1 victory against Minnesota United on Sunday.

Bou scored the game-winning goal in the 69th minute to put the Revolution (6-5-5) up 2-1.

The Revolution also got one goal from Dylan Borrero.

Emanuel Reynoso scored for United (5-7-3).

United outshot the Revolution 12-9, with seven shots on goal to three for the Revolution.

Djordje Petrovic saved six of the seven shots he faced for the Revolution. Dayne St. Clair saved one of the three shots he faced for United.

Up next for the Revolution is a matchup Sunday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, while United visits Inter Miami on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.