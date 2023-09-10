SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Franco Fragapane scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time — with an assist from goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair — and Minnesota United rallied for a 1-1 draw with New England Revolution on Saturday night.

It was Fragapane's first goal of the season for Minnesota United (9-8-10), which increases its regular-season unbeaten streak to seven 3-0-4. The home side had won all four of the previous match-ups, including three by New England (13-5-9).

The Revolution's winless streak on the road in all competitons is now nine — 0-4-5. It's only longer skid was an 11-match run spanning the 2018-19 seasons.

New England took a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute when Carles Gil took a pass from Nacho Gil and scored his eighth goal of the season.

Earl Edwards Jr. saved five shots in his fifth start of the season for the Revolution. St. Clair had three saves for Minnesota United.

Minnesota United has put together at least a seven-match unbeaten run in each of the last five seasons.

Also, it was announced after the match that Revs coach Bruce Arena quit — six weeks after he was placed on administrative leave by the league for what it said were ''allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.''

The 71-year-old, a member of the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame, did not detail the allegations. The league said Aug. 1 it had placed him on leave.

Richie Williams, a longtime Arena assistant, was appointed interim coach at the time of the leave, and the team said he will remain in that role.

New England travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Minnesota United will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

