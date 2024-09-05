Review: With a spirited talkback, Mixed Blood’s ‘Equitable Dinners’ redefines dinner theater

His character, a divorced father alone with his computer, phone and other devices, has been trying to log into Spotify but has had no luck. He pings his 17-year-old nephew, but which teenager is going to answer a cold call? As he tries to reach others, including his daughter, the acute nature of his isolation becomes clear. Despite all the technology that was supposed to make it easier to connect to loved ones, he is alienated from them on what turns out to be a milestone day in his life.