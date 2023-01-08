What We Fed to the Manticore. (By Talia Lakshmi Kolluri, Tin House, $16.95.)

From the melting Arctic to the bomb-ridden Gaza Strip to a Kenyan wildlife sanctuary, this debut collection from Talia Lakshmi Kolluri tells stories of human suffering, connection and cruelty ... but it tells them through the voices of animals. A hound at a wildlife sanctuary charged with protecting rhinoceroses, a starving tiger in the Sundarbans, a donkey at a zoo in Gaza, a polar bear watching as his world melts around him, all of Kolluri's stories are taken from real-life events around the world, sometimes mixing together different stories, myths and tragedies.

Though each story is told by and from the perspectives of the animals, you can't help but see the human imprint in each of them. We are there in the backgrounds — the cause of the melting glaciers, the caretaker at the zoo and the bombers threatening its existence, the protectors of the wildlife and the poachers who threaten it. This collection lays bare the inextricable human-animal connection — we live here in this terrible, beautiful, ruthless and harmonious world together and we share in the life and death, suffering and triumph of it all.

Crystal Paul is a writer and editor at the Seattle Times.