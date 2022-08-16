More from Star Tribune
State Fair
Follow along as we try all the new Minnesota State Fair foods today
We're liveblogging and tweeting as we eat our way through all the new foods at the Minnesota State Fair. You can also follow along at @BTStarTribune (Behind the Star Tribune) on Twitter.
State Fair
What's happening at the Star Tribune's State Fair booth
From lip balm and entertainment to conversations with local newsmakers, there's plenty happening.
State Fair
Mood — and prices — are higher as Minnesota State Fair opens
Inflation has hit the Great Minnesota Get-Together. But after two years of COVID-19, officials are optimistic about attendance.
Local
Minnesota identifies hundreds of schools in need of additional support
More information, including statewide test scores, will be released Thursday.
Local
For many recent Minn. college grads, debt plan is life-changing
Most graduates with loans can have up to $10,000 forgiven.