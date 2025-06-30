Review: Joshua Bell delivers a virtuoso performance at Minnesota Beethoven Festival

Bell’s been spending a lot of time with Fauré lately, marking the centennial of the composer’s death by presenting that French romantic’s chamber music with partners like cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Jeremy Denk. His commitment to this music came through clearly on Fauré’s First Violin Sonata, Bell’s body language suggesting the same kind of striving for transcendence that could be heard in his playing, the violinist weaving from one set of tiptoes to the other.