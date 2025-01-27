Review: Twyla Tharp Dance’s 60th anniversary show marked by moments of playfulness, surprise

Opening the show was a revival of Tharp’s “Diabelli” (1998), set to Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Diabelli Variations,” performed live by pianist Vladimir Rumyantsev. The Diabelli of the title refers to Anton Diabelli, a well-known composer in Beethoven’s time. He had written a waltz theme and sent it to all the top composers, with a plan to publish their variations and donate the proceeds to widows and orphans of the Napoleonic wars. Instead of composing just one variation, Beethoven composed 33.