Review: Two solo exhibitions in Minneapolis ponder the past, present and future

Get familiar with everything there before entering the second space, the main gallery that functions as a theater and a space for ritual gathering and healing. An 80-minute looped video plays simultaneously on either side of the gallery. Its dreamy editing makes it feel like a visual collage, combining conversations about Standing Rock, the ongoing land back movement, and George Floyd; footage from marches held by water protectors; spiritual narratives about life; imagery of an ultrasound and a pregnant woman lounging near a bright open window. Visitors are invited to sit on one of the two large platforms, which have candles, bags of rice and other objects scattered around them.