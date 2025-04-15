Review: Two solo exhibitions in Minneapolis ponder the past, present and future

A slab of gray clay with various pulsating lines, pokes and deep cuts carved into it wraps around the corner of a gallery wall. Elsewhere, a smooth yet jagged piece of blue hand-crafted glass, covered with similar carvings, hangs from the ceiling. In the middle of the gallery is an aluminum tray filled with ocean salt created through the process of desalination. It’s been transformed into solid slabs and loose chunks.
Did someone find these objects on an archaeological dig, or did they appear at some weird antique shop in the middle of nowhere?
New York-born artist SaraNoa Mark evokes such questions with their exhibition “Evaporated Hours” at Dreamsong Art Gallery in Minneapolis. Years ago, the artist started looking at cuneiform tablets, Assyrian reliefs, calcified rock formations, ancient cave paintings and rock carvings, and contemporary sidewalk graffiti.
“I’m really excited about sidewalk graffiti because it’s like this urban pictograph and shows this continuation of this impulse that humans have to carve into place,” Mark said in a recent artist talk at the U.
The artist is, perhaps, most fascinated with traces of human existence.
Becoming a security guard at the University of Chicago’s Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures, West Asia and North Africa gave them more time to stare at ancient stone reliefs. This was followed by a Fulbright fellowship to Turkey, where they had more time to experience living rock monuments, or rocks that are still being transformed by the elements, from the Hittite, Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman empires.
The work in this show seems to be the culmination of a deep examination of time, memory, place and history, bringing it into the present moment. The ritualized objects in this show create a vocabulary of their own. They ask the viewer if they’d like to ponder the unknown, the passage of time. In doing so, one must ultimately face their own mortality, which raises the question: Which objects will remain after we are gone?
Mark’s show is at times so philosophically and existentially intertwined that it’s hard to see that in the objects on view. But if you can let the objects take you there, they will lead you to the bigger questions.