Review: Tom Hardy's double act can't save 'Venom: The Last Dance'

I kept rooting for the surprisingly lifeless ''The Last Dance'' to pull way back on its save-the-world plot (and its CGI) and lean more into its most potent effect: Hardy's split-personality double act. If this is to be a last hurrah — which, granted is a dubious idea for anything even adjacently connected to ''Spider-Man'' — it's a shame that we never saw more of Venom in daily life. Eddie is a journalist after all. One can only imagine how he and the symbiote might have debated more pressing concerns than the fate of the universe, like Oxford commas.