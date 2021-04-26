Ireland's greatest export was always its people.

Some fled famine, violence or poverty. Others sought love, adventure or fortune. And Turtle Bunbury's "The Irish Diaspora: Tales of Emigration, Exile and Imperialism" pays them tribute.

The word diaspora comes from Greek for "I scatter," and ancient Ireland was settled by wanderers, Stone Age settlers from some forgotten land. Yet no sooner was there an Irish people than they were headed somewhere else.

Some went as missionaries. By 590, St. Columbanus was spreading the Gospel, starting in France and heading west. His proselytizing was aggressive, too. In Austria, he surprised a "barbarian horde" about to offer up a barrel of beer to their god, Wodan. An outraged Columbanus breathed on it, and it miraculously burst open.

"Establishing facts is notoriously difficult when it comes to validating the lives of pioneering holy men like St. Columbanus," Bunbury writes. "Much of our apparent understanding of such people is based upon semi-fictional, semi-romantic hagiographies."

Still, the participants' reaction to all that good beer going to waste was not recorded.

Other Irish holy men traveled as far north as Iceland, and some may have gone farther. Brendan the Navigator was famous for his sixth-century seafaring. Bards spread stories of the saint's fanciful encounters with sea monsters and with a marooned Judas Iscariot. Later, some claimed the wandering monk discovered America, too.

Other Irish travelers were far from saints. The son of a failed brewer, Richard Brew left County Clare in 1745 to make his fortune. He found it in Ghana, becoming a notorious slave trader. Men and women were packed together on ships like "herrings in a barrel," one abolitionist wrote. Brew's contemporaries described him as "unscrupulous and hardheaded."

Being crooked and stubborn was no disadvantage in the slave trade. Brew soon bragged of his "genteel fortune" and built an incongruous Georgian mansion on the African coast, complete with paneled library and crystal chandelier. Ultimately, though, he had more creditors than sense. Brew was bankrupt when he died at age 50 in 1776.

Similarly notorious was Pat Watkins, "The Crusoe of the Galapagos."

It was Capt. David Porter of the U.S. frigate Essex who first wrote of Watkins. In 1812, Porter landed on Charles Island, a remote spot in the Pacific chain, expecting it to be uninhabited. Instead, he found a solitary redhead. "Ragged clothes, scarcely sufficient to cover his nakedness," Porter noted. "So wild and savage in his manner and appearance that he struck everyone with horror."

The Irishman said he had been there for five years, although not whether he'd been shipwrecked or deliberately marooned.

Eventually, though, even Watkins grew tired of solitude. When other ships landed, he coaxed their sailors to join him. Later, five of them helped him steal a boat, and they all sailed for Ecuador.

Watkins, however, arrived alone, suspiciously claiming everyone else had died en route. He made his way to Peru and was pursuing "a tawny damsel" when the police caught up with him. Charged with "improper intentions," he was dragged to jail and never heard from again.

During America's Civil War, Irish immigrant "Little Al" Cashier fought for the Union, serving with the 95th Illinois Voluntary Infantry. What none of his colleagues knew was the beardless youth was born Mary Hodgers.

Cashier left the Army with a pension, moved to Illinois, continued to live as a man, and worked as a gardener and chauffeur. His secret was discovered in 1911 when Cashier was struck by a car and examined by doctors. Sadly, later, suffering from dementia, he was committed to a state hospital. Authorities put him in the women's ward and made him wear skirts. Cashier declined rapidly and died in 1915.

Jacqueline Cutler is a journalist in New Jersey.

The Irish Diaspora

By: Turtle Bunbury.

Publisher: Thames & Hudson, 304 pages, $34.95.