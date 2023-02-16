POP/ROCK

Lizzo featuring SZA, "Special"

Lizzo's soulful, gospel-choir-backed performance of "Special," the title track from her 2022 album, was a highlight of this year's Grammys, and now she's recruited SZA to provide a fresh spin on the song. "You call it sensitive, and I call it superpower," SZA sings, while Lizzo offers her a message of solidarity: "I thought that I'd let you know, in case nobody told you today, you're special." If the original version was a more general anthem of uplift, SZA's presence gives the song a more intimate call-and-response quality, as if she and Lizzo were two girlfriends exchanging words of support after a long day.

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

Beyoncé, "Cuff It (Wetter Remix)"

One of the more gratifying and unexpected turns of the "Renaissance" era has been Beyoncé's acknowledgment of how fans listen to her. In August, she formally released a mashup of "Break My Soul" and Madonna's "Vogue" that had been floating around online. Now, she's done it again. A few months ago, DJ/producer Esentrik made a mashup of "Cuff It" with "Wetter," a temperate 2009 love rap by Chicago fast talker Twista. It was a hit on TikTok. Beyoncé recorded new vocals for this version, which takes the sauciness of the original and cools it down slightly, leaning into afterglow. Making this remix official is savvy acknowledgment that fans listen to music in ways that artists can't anticipate, and it behooves artists to be mindful of how they're being consumed.

JON CARAMANICA, New York Times

COUNTRY

Luke Combs, "Love You Anyway"

In midcareer mode, the country star doesn't let it rip quite as often as he once did. His bellow is more stable, his emotional presence more dignified. But there's still something of a purring engine inside "Love You Anyway," which in the hands of a lesser singer would be a familiar, cloying ode to a love so strong, it's worth the pain of potentially losing it. But when Combs sings, "If your kiss turned me to stone, I'd be a statue standing tall in ancient Rome," he sounds like he's thoroughly pondered the consequences — the likelihood of heartbreak — and is pressing on with force nonetheless.

JON CARAMANICA, New York Times

