POP/ROCK

Sylvan Esso, "No Rules Sandy" (Loma Vista)

The electronic vertigo revs up immediately and rarely lets up on the fourth studio album by this North Carolina duo. "How can I be moved when everything is moving," Amelia Meath calmly muses in the opening track, "Moving," over a hissing, scurrying beat, octave-swooping blips and stereo-panning whooshes that keep things spinning. It's a whirlwind start to an album that celebrates renewed, unconstrained motion: lighthearted on the surface, purposeful at its core.

Sylvan Esso — Meath and her husband, Nick Sanborn — has created its own niche of electro-pop: transparent yet intricate, airy but serious, fond of pop structures yet eager to bend them. The duo skillfully deploys the hardware and software of electronic dance music, even as it eludes genres and warps standard patterns.

"No Rules Sandy" is a pendulum-swing sequel to "Free Love," the subdued, wistful album that arrived in September 2020, when pandemic stasis and isolation were sinking in. In Sylvan Esso's new songs, pleasure is back within reach. "Sunburn" celebrates overindulgence — too much sun, too many sweets — with a track punctuated by the happy sample of a bicycle bell. "Didn't Care" revels in an unexpected romance with a euphoric blend of Afro-pop guitars, Balkan choral harmonies and bubbly synthesizers.

There's a spirit of try-anything, knob-twirling whimsy throughout the new album. Beats appear, fracture and suddenly vanish and return; vocals are intimate and naturalistic one moment, glitchy or multitracked or pitch-shifted the next.

For all the fun Sylvan Esso was clearly having in the studio, the music also reflects just how unstable the 2020s feel. All the whizzing, zinging, twinkling, morphing sounds promise there are ways to cope with what's coming at us.

The album's final track switches up once more. "Coming Back to You" is a simple, folky ballad, strummed on acoustic guitar. It promises a homecoming, a connection, a refuge. After all the motion, the song offers a place to rest.

JON PARELES, New York Times

