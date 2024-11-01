Review: SPCO performs Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony

So it was likely his idea to take the symphony’s first movement at such a brisk clip that there was no time for that initial “fate knocking at the door” theme to take on even a hint of bombast or ponderousness. That four-note motif proved exciting as it cascaded downward through the orchestra. Audible exhaling could be heard around the hall at the movement’s conclusion, the SPCO then bringing tenderness to the symphony’s slow movement.