Review: SPCO opens its season with German violist Tabea Zimmermann leading the orchestra

If you’re inclined toward worrying about possible potential outcomes, this program features some music to fit your mood. Such as the opening minutes of Mozart’s Overture to his opera, “Don Giovanni,” which contain the most menacing music he ever wrote. And Bacewicz may have given a Mozartean title to her Divertimento for Strings, but it’s permeated with an unease that’s understandable when you consider it a product of 1965 Poland, where Cold War tensions were high.