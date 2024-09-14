Review: SPCO opens its season with German violist Tabea Zimmermann leading the orchestra

Friday night’s opening concert of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s 66th season felt like a superbly executed soundtrack to the ongoing tug of war so many of us experience between positivity and negativity.
The program included works by Mozart, Grażyna Bacewicz and Sergei Prokofiev.
Here was an excellent orchestra expertly interpreting music of Mozart, Sergei Prokofiev and 20th century Polish composer Grażyna Bacewicz in front of a large and enthusiastic audience at St. Paul’s Ordway Concert Hall, doing so in the company of SPCO artistic partner Tabea Zimmermann. Referred to by the orchestra’s concertmaster, Steven Copes, as “the greatest violist in the world,” she went on to demonstrate that she’s certainly among the top handful.
So where does the negativity come in? Well, the SPCO musicians’ contract expired this summer, and negotiations continue on a new one, with the understanding that there would be no management lockouts or musician strikes before October. When asked for an update, neither management nor musicians wished to comment, so stay tuned.
If you’re inclined toward worrying about possible potential outcomes, this program features some music to fit your mood. Such as the opening minutes of Mozart’s Overture to his opera, “Don Giovanni,” which contain the most menacing music he ever wrote. And Bacewicz may have given a Mozartean title to her Divertimento for Strings, but it’s permeated with an unease that’s understandable when you consider it a product of 1965 Poland, where Cold War tensions were high.
Yet if you prefer celebrating what life offers you, there’s much more music for that on this tremendously enjoyable program. After that dark beginning, the “Don Giovanni” Overture becomes a mischievous dance, full of fun in the SPCO’s interpretation.
And, after the Bacewicz, joy and frivolity became the order of the evening, starting with Prokofiev’s First Symphony, nicknamed the “Classical” for its allegiance to the often lighthearted approach of Joseph Haydn. Leading from the principal violist’s chair, Zimmermann looked to be having a blast, tick-tocking her head side to side during the first movement’s clocklike sections and helping shape the jolliest gavotte I’ve ever experienced.
But, if your joie de vivre needs a jump-start, check out what they do with Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante. I’ve heard this work for violin, viola and orchestra several times, but never like this. Zimmermann and violinist Steven Copes so completely captured the spirit of the work as to bring fresh insights at every turn.
I’d never before considered what a celebration of friendship Mozart may have intended the piece to be. Copes and Zimmermann made it an animated conversation throughout — she bringing joyful abandon to her lines in the opening movement and he matching her in evoking delight. But the depth of the connection was cemented in a slow movement that sounded like the two reflecting together upon some sad news, sharing a cadenza of commiseration.
The air of grief was swept away by a carpe diem of a finale that underlined what a fine Mozart orchestra this is. The crowd clearly agreed, judging from the lengthy standing ovation that eventually inspired an encore from Copes and Zimmermann, a pizzicato slice of Béla Bartók’s 44 Duets for Two Violins.
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra
With: Violist Tabea Zimmermann
What: Works by Mozart, Grażyna Bacewicz and Sergei Prokofiev
When: 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun.
Where: Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul
Tickets: $13-$61 (students and children free), at 651-291-1144 or thespco.org
