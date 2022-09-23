POP/ROCK

Rina Sawayama, "Hold the Girl" (Dirty Hit)

The British-Japanese musician's kaleidoscopically eclectic debut, "Sawayama," ranks among the best and most imaginative pop albums of this decade — gloriously excessive but intimately personal.

Toward the end of the 32-year-old's catharsis-chasing new second album, there's a song so sparse and restrained that it almost sounds like the work of a different artist. "Send My Love to John" is a narrative-driven ballad, crooned over country-tinged acoustic guitar, spotlighting the pathos in Sawayama's voice and lyrics. She sings from the perspective of an immigrant mother who came to the States in the early 1970s. Sawayama wrote it for a friend whose mother had difficulty accepting their sexual identity.

The therapeutic practice of "reparenting" — or learning to meet, as an adult, the needs you were denied as a child — is an idea running through "Hold the Girl." If this sounds like heavy lifting for a four-minute pop song, know that Sawayama has never stuck to light, conventional subjects.

But the protruding eccentricities that once made her music so distinct often sound sanded down. The songs that fall flat here — the Kelly Clarkson-lite "Catch Me in the Air" and the MTV reality-show-theme-song-that-never-was "Hurricanes" — instead sound like a faithful and earnest homage to a single bygone aesthetic. In creating a soft place for herself and her inner child to land, Sawayama has blunted some of her music's sharper edges.

There is, however, a bold and satisfyingly angry stretch mid-album. The antsy hyperpop of "Imagining" effectively captures a loss of control, while the brash, earth-quaking "Your Age" proves again that Sawayama is the rare contemporary artist to make effective use of nü-metal.

When things risk getting too heavy, Sawayama still knows how to take flight. The devilishly fun "This Hell" throws a breezy shrug at high-strung homophobia and gets down to partying. The mid-tempo highlight "Forgiveness" strikes a perfect balance between naturalistic sincerity and lavish melodrama. For one ecstatic moment, she sounds not like her own parent or even her own therapist — just her own co-pilot, ready to navigate the uncharted skies ahead.

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

New releases