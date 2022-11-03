POP/ROCK

Rihanna, "Lift Me Up"

Rihanna, who hasn't released a solo song since her 2016 album "Anti," returns to music on the soundtrack for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The title of "Lift Me Up" has a gospel resonance, and the song is a hymnlike call for intimacy and security: "Keep me close, safe and sound." Harp plucking — perhaps from a West African kora — and a string section support Rihanna and an African duet partner, the Nigerian star Tems. For all its structural clarity, the song doesn't try to be a banger; it's a prayer and a plea.

JON PARELES, New York Times

SZA, "Shirt"

"In the dark right now, feeling lost but I like it," SZA sings on the moody, midtempo "Shirt," a long-awaited single produced by Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins. The wildly cinematic, Dave Meyers-directed music video of the song features SZA and LaKeith Stanfield killing a bunch of people and a plot as jam-packed as an entire feature film, but perhaps the most exciting part is the wittily lyrical, acoustic guitar-driven new song SZA previews over the clip's credits.

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

Iggy Pop, "Frenzy"

At 75, Pop would be fully entitled to continue the kind of cranky, sepulchral, jazz-tinged musings he offered on his 2019 album, "Free." Instead, he's back to flat-out, buzz-bombing, hard-riffing rock with a new single, "Frenzy," backed by a credentialed band including producer Andrew Watt on guitar, Duff McKagan from Guns N' Roses on bass and Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums. Proudly foul-mouthed and convincingly irate, Pop lashes out in all directions, fully aware of his standing: "I'm sick of the freeze, I'm sick of disease/So gimme me a try before I [expletive] die."

JON PARELES, New York Times

New releases