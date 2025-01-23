Review: Renowned flutist Emmanuel Pahud gives an expert and expressive recital in St. Paul

That phrase came to mind during Wednesday night’s Schubert Club International Artist Series recital by the current king of the hill among classical flutists, Emmanuel Pahud. Over the course of four sonatas, three romances and an encore, Pahud and pianist Alessio Bax not only made me feel as if I might never encounter repertoire for flute played this expertly, but that Pahud is capable of taking works written for violin and inspiring you to wonder if they should have been flute pieces all along.