Review: ‘Purple Rain’ ends world premiere in a blaze of confidence

They went out on a squealing falsetto.
“Purple Rain” concluded its world premiere Sunday at Minneapolis’ State Theatre with a performance remarkable for its high energy, increased confidence and eruptive joy.
Whether the musical has reached Broadway caliber — and how it might fare in New York — remain open questions. But in Minneapolis, star Kris Kollins made something of a statement with his closing-night performance, showing a newfound self-assurance and fluidity as The Kid that was a far cry from opening night.
Kollins’ musicianship has never been in doubt, and on Sunday he was in peak Prince mode, writhing on the floor and reaching a feral high note on “The Beautiful Ones,” the chill-inducing number that closes the first act.
“Purple Rain” marked Kollins’ theatrical debut, and he held his own opposite well-trained pros such as Rachel Webb and Jared Howelton. Promisingly for Kollins, he grew in front of tens of thousands of forgiving Minnesotans over his month-and-a-half onstage.
Adapted from Prince’s 1984 film by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and staged as a boisterous concert-cum-behind-the-music drama by Lileana Blain-Cruz, “Rain” faces dramaturgical challenges that it must address if it’s to make it on Broadway.
Can it successfully fuse a Prince tribute concert with a theatrical tour-de-force — and if not, which one will it choose? And is the story truly about The Kid, battling family demons as he tries to break through in Minneapolis’ music scene, or about the two characters who increasingly draw focus: Apollonia and bandleader nemesis Morris?
Webb, as Apollonia, was charismatic and fluid Sunday, her acting, singing and dancing as elevated as on opening night. She raised the stakes in every scene and challenged those around her to meet her at their highest levels. Howelton again matched her in a show-stealing turn as the cheeky Morris — a flamboyant, tongue-flicking blend of James Brown and, during “The Bird,” a flapping chicken.