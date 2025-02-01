Review: Pianist George Li performs a poetic, graceful Liszt concerto with the Minnesota Orchestra

You can hear it in this weekend’s Minnesota Orchestra concerts. Standing at the center of each is the First Piano Concerto of Franz Liszt, with 29-year-old Boston-based pianist George Li as soloist. And flamboyance, thy name is Liszt. The composer was a showy virtuoso on the ivories, and his first concerto could convince you that all the talk must be true about Liszt being the first rock star, inspiring fainting spells among fans and attracting many a groupie.