Why can't the rest of the year be more like summer?

I'm not talking about weather patterns but referring to the concerts of the Minnesota Orchestra. Rather than cling to the conventional style of presentation — conductor emerges to applause, leads orchestra in piece, more applause, soloist emerges to play a concerto, repeat — why not shake things up?

Why not do something more like Friday night's program? Who says that you can't open the concert in pitch darkness and have a broadening spotlight gradually rise upon pianist Jon Kimura Parker playing Beethoven's "Moonlight" Sonata? Why can't 10-foot-tall puppets frolic up and down the aisles during a theatrical interpretation of Bedrich Smetana's "The Moldau"?

And why not clear out the hall when the concert's over and invite a whole new audience in for a late-night chamber concert?

Granted, you probably won't customarily get around 1,000 people for that last venture, as happened on Friday. That's because you won't have Osmo Vänskä adding a lovely little postscript to his 19-year tenure as music director with Johannes Brahms' Clarinet Trio.

Judging from Friday's multiple standing ovations, these adventurous ideas might be a hit. And if the orchestra sweeps those audiences up in as much rich sound and palpable emotion as filled Friday's performances of "The Moldau" and, especially, Beethoven's "Pastoral" Symphony, then I wouldn't be surprised if many a new face shows up at Orchestra Hall to see what surprises lay in store.

It will help to have the conductor and orchestra very much on the same page, as was the case Friday. England's 30-year-old Kerem Hasan appeared to be the kind of clear communicator you want in any leadership position, emphasizing wide-ranging and oft-changing dynamics throughout the evening. And his graceful, balletic movement vocabulary was ideal for such transporting repertoire.

Among the destinations were outer space, thanks to Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir's fascinating "Metacosmos," the banks of an awe-inspiringly beautiful river on "The Moldau" and the Austrian countryside, courtesy of Beethoven's "Pastoral" Symphony. Hasan and the orchestra made each piece an enjoyable journey.

Composed in 2018, the mesmerizing "Metacosmos" is an often eerie soundscape that uses a large orchestra to great effect. It's full of evocative percussion and unusual string techniques, maintaining a tone of haunting drama.

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre brought Smetana's "Moldau" river to life with the aid of a long eel-like creature, foxes and rabbits cavorting on the banks (and getting married), and a frog acting as assistant conductor.

But no extra visual aids were needed for the "Pastoral" Symphony, as the orchestra clearly captured the composer's vision. Hasan shifted tempos in intriguing ways, taking a couple of sections at a much faster clip than customary, but such choices only added to the excitement of a resonantly joyous interpretation.

And those who chose to make a late evening of it were rewarded with a lovely take on the Brahms Clarinet Trio. Returning to his first instrument — Vänskä was principal clarinetist of the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra before turning to conducting — he brought a rich tone and a gift for conveying emotion, in this case a wistful melancholy appropriate to the occasion. Pianist Parker set the work's mood eloquently, and the orchestra's principal cellist, Anthony Ross, brought heart and earnestness to this final collaboration with his longtime music director.

Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities classical music writer. Reach him at wordhub@yahoo.com.