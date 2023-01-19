POP/ROCK

Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"

She exudes a cool confidence on the breezy leadoff single from "Endless Summer Vacation," due March 10. At first, the song seems like a brooding breakup post-mortem, but that turns out to be a ruse: "Started to cry, but then remembered I can buy myself flowers," Cyrus sings, and the mood suddenly lifts. The relatively subdued chorus melody may not demand much of Cyrus, but her vocals are imbued with a laid-back maturity and convincing self-assurance. "I can take myself dancing, and I can hold my own hand," she sings with her signature huskiness. "Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

Everything But the Girl, "Nothing Left to Lose"

Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt released their last album as Everything But the Girl in 1999. They announce a new one with a song that shows its danceable desolation from its initial bass note and twitchy, echoey drumbeat, even before Thorn arrives to sing, "I need a thicker skin/This pain keeps getting in." The production opens up a hollow void between throbbing bass tones and just enough single notes to sketch the rhythm and harmony; Thorn's voice fills it with melancholy longing.

JON PARELES, New York Times

Bizarrap and Shakira, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53"

Shakira's revenge on her ex-boyfriend of 11 years, soccer player Gerard Piqué, is as much a canny social media beef as a song. "I was out of your league," she sings, going on to rap, "So much time at the gym/But maybe work out your brain a bit too." Dozens of rappers and singers have collaborated with Argentine producer Bizarrap, but unlike most of his sessions, "Vol. 53" isn't a beat and a rap; it's a fully produced electro-pop song with multitracked vocals and a contemptuous, self-branded hook: "A she-wolf like me isn't for guys like you."

JON PARELES, New York Times

New releases