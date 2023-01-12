R&B/HIP-HOP

Quavo, "Without You"

Rapper Quavo has channeled his grief for late nephew and Migos collaborator Takeoff into a new song, after the latter died in a Houston shooting in November at age 28.

"Can't tell you how many times I cried/ Days ain't the same without you/ I don't know if I'm the same without you," Quavo sings. Over a slow beat, Quavo reminisces about the time he spent with Takeoff, who formed Migos with his uncles known as Offset and Quavo.

The music video for "Without You" shows black-and-white footage of Takeoff smoking and bobbing his head to music. Quavo recalls the "hard times" with his nephew, as well as Migos playing Coachella festival in 2018. While cherishing those memories, Quavo also says he wants to turn back time.

"I wish I had a time machine, just so you could take a ride with me," Quavo sings.

In his song, Quavo notes that celebrations around birthdays and Christmas just aren't the same without his nephew, saying his death has greatly affected loved ones. "It's hard to see Mama Love without you," he sings.

The song concludes with Quavo echoing his wishes to bring Takeoff on a time machine. But unlike the first mention, Quavo adds, "I know it don't work that way."

"I'll see you again someday," he says. "Take (I'm sorry)."

ALEXANDRA DEL ROSARIO, Los Angeles Times

Flo, "Cardboard Box (Live Acoustic)"

A stunning entry in the litany of to-the-left-to-the-left kiss-off anthems, Flo's single is cheeky, confident, ever so slightly righteously rude. Flo — Jorja Douglas, Renée Downer and Stella Quaresma — is a vividly talented British R&B girl group that released several strong songs last year, but this was the most striking, full of arched-brow dismissals, self-love affirmations and, in this acoustic rendition, mellifluous harmonies that communicate bliss amid collapse: "You ain't gonna change, boy/What's the point in stringing me a-loh-ohngggg?"

JON CARAMANICA, New York Times

New releases