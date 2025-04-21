Review: Meet the Nobel Prize winner who helped crack predicting the weather

Because of Shukla’s modesty and his admiration for his illustrious professors, it was unclear for almost the first 40% of “Butterflies” whether the scientist who championed modern weather prediction was the author or if it was his advisers, Jule Charney and Edward Lorenz. While Charney and Lorenz were early pioneers of the science and their praises were sung for about 95 pages, it finally became evident that Shukla would be the one to change the course of seasonal and daily weather prediction.