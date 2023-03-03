''Red Moon in Venus,'' Kali Uchis (Geffen Records)

Kali Uchis' new studio album, ''Red Moon in Venus,'' follows her Grammy-nominated Spanish-language album that was released in 2020. Since then, Uchis had multiple wins at the Billboard Latin Music Awards and ''Telepatía,'' an album highlight, was a multi-week Billboard chart topper.

Uchis is an R&B artist who isn't afraid to lean into her signature vibe, which can only be described as soft, ethereal and fully femme. The record's femme-forward tone starts with ''in My Garden…'' where the listener is transported to a fantasy land with wind chimes and birds chirping.

''I Wish you Roses'' is the first single and second track on the album. The song follows the narrative of the album, which is love and its nuances. The song is about releasing people with love, rather than resentment: ''But I wish you love, I wish you well/I wish you roses while you can still smell 'em.''

Uchis blends R&B seamlessly with soul and funk in tracks like ''Blue,'' where smooth saxophones sound off with a slow groove. She also beautifully weaves Spanish and English in multiple tracks, a standout being ''Como Te Quiera Yo.''

The album showcases Uchis' unique voice with slow R&B beats that highlight the soft quality of her voice. ''Deserve Me,'' featuring Summer Walker, holds true to the steady R&B arrangement but weaves in Uchis' breathy voice. Uchis closes the album with a more upbeat vibe in ''Happy Now,'' where she embraces beats that are reminiscent of sweet melodic pop.

