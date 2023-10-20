'The Pigeon Tunnel'

Errol Morris has made documentaries about Stephen Hawking, Steve Bannon and Robert McNamara. So why is he spending oodles of time with some Brit named David Cornwell? It makes more sense if you know that Cornwell wrote under the pen name of John le Carré, author of "The Spy Who Came in From the Cold" and "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy."

Cornwell, who based his novels on his time as a British intelligence officer, isn't nearly as cagey as you might expect. When Morris calls him the exquisite poet of self-hatred, he readily agrees. Much of the therapy session — I mean, interview — revolves around his huckster father and the mother who abandoned him. The childhood anecdotes are as riveting as any case that George Smiley ever tackled.

Cornwell died in 2020 at the age of 89. This was his last interview. The film is a proper farewell. Apple Plus TV

'Surviving Paradise'

The more I watch "Survivor" wannabes, the more I admire "Survivor." The original series is still going strong after 23 years, in large part because it continues to cast strong-willed, smart competitors who love a challenge. They'd laugh at the "hardships" in "Paradise," a nine-part series in which contestants try to earn space in a villa. Losers whine that they have to spend the night in a forest that looks nicer than most campgrounds. If you want to spend time with the kind of folks the zombies would devour first, "Paradise" awaits. Netflix

'aka Mr. Chow'

Michael Chow is the genius behind the global high-end Chinese restaurant chain. But Nick Hooker's delicious new documentary on the 84-year-old businessman is more than a peek inside the kitchen at Mr Chow. It's a tale of an ambitious immigrant who also made his mark in movies (you can spot him in "You Only Live Twice") and the visual arts. But at what price? Hooker doesn't shy away from examining the sacrifices Chow made along the way. 8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'Get Gotti'

This miniseries does a nice job of documenting the rise and fall of crime boss John Gotti. But it's best when it looks at how the egos of both mobsters and law enforcement agents blocked their ambitions. One wonders how much sooner Gotti would have been behind bars if those chasing him weren't so obsessed with bragging rights. Tuesday, Netflix