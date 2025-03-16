Review: James Sewell bids farewell with nostalgia and wistfulness

The finale also featured choreography by Michael Walters, an artist JSB has featured in recent years. Both “Triptych” (2022) and “Time Lapse” (2023) illustrated Walters’ keen talent. They also served as a reminder that JSB’s closing not only brought an end to regular performances of Sewell’s work, but of the many artists who the company supported and championed. Sewell noted over the years, the company presented about 100 of his own works and 100 works by other choreographers.