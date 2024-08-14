Review: 'Jackpot!' has a winning star in Awkwafina but never pays off

Feig, the director of ''Bridesmaids,'' ''Spy,'' ''The Heat'' and 2016's ''Ghostbusters,'' may be more adept at balancing broad comedy and action sequences than any other working filmmaker. But the big-screen comedy heyday he was once so central to has largely faded in recent years, as studios have grown disappointingly reluctant to gamble with laughs in theaters. It's hard not to see ''Jackpot!'' — which pales next to Feig's better films — as an example of this diminished era for theatrical comedies. Then again, as Awkwafina notes in ''Jackpot!'' Hollywood stardom isn't what it once was. Now, she says, even wrestlers and YouTubers can do it.