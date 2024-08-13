Review: Incarcerated fathers and their daughters dance in the heart-wrenching doc 'Daughters'

Others have more complicated feelings before the dance. Santana, 10, vows not to shed a tear when she goes. ''The only reason he ain't here is he wants to keep doing bad stuff,'' she says. Her father, Mark, didn't hug his daughter until she was a year old. For Ja'Ana, 11, seeing her father is even rarer. Her mother didn't want her to see her father behind bars. ''I don't remember nothin' about my father, nothin' at all," she says.