Review: In ‘Unstoppable,' an inspirational, if formulaic sports drama about a wrestler with one leg

Regardless of how much this is true, ''Unstoppable'' relies too heavily on the cliches of a working-class domestic drama and Rick's vileness which perhaps is a little insulting to Judy's experience. This is a woman who managed to achieve incredible things (revealed at the end) despite being a single mother to five. While Lopez is magnetic as always, it's hard not to wonder what this character might have looked like if one of the three credited screenwriters had been a woman. Judy does get her own arc and demonstrates her agency in a mic drop kind of scene, but it seems like a rather small moment to concentrate on once you've learned what she went on to accomplish.