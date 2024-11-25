While David’s first book got great reviews and became “one of the top selling debut novels of 2021,” he has burned through half a million dollars in earnings and suffered a dud of a sophomore novel. His publisher rejected David’s manuscript for book number three. Stacey, his plucky, chirpy den mother of a literary agent, assures him that he just needs to “live a little” to come up with a new book idea that will boost his mood, his reputation and his bank account.