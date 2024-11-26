Review: History Theatre’s ‘I Am Betty’ returns to roar (and soothe and crackle)

In a pivotal scene, she’s confronted by feminist author Betty Friedan, who wants to know why she is holding women back. The doyenne of domesticity explains that it’s all about women having the opportunity to choose what they do. Facing protests, Betty Crocker, played at this point in the story by a Black woman, further explains that “Black women have been juggling it all for generations. It’s upper-class white ladies who’re just discovering.”